Fourth Annual DuckFest to be held on Sunday, September 29th in Calvert County

The Ruddy Duck Brewery and Grill is proud to announce our Fourth Annual DuckFest on Sunday, September 29th from 1pm to 6pm. DuckFest is a fundraising event based on the German celebration of Oktoberfest, complete with live music, craft beer from various Calvert County breweries, authentic scratch made German cuisine and a variety of children and adult games and activities. DuckFest is a family friendly event. The Ruddy Duck Brewery and Grill and our sister operations Ruddy Duck Seafood and Alehouse, Canards Catering and Cone Island Ice Cream have a long history of supporting the community. With DuckFest we combine our love of entertaining, serving great food and superb beer with our desire to do good for our community. With the help of our sponsors, in the past three years we have donated and raised over $85,000 for the United Way Calvert County and other nonprofit organizations.



There is no shortage of exciting activities at DuckFest! Join us for live music from 2pm to 6pm culminating with a headlining performance from the The Kelly Bell Band. Try your hand at one of our many interactive games, like giant beer pong or corn hole. Channel your inner German during our yodeling contest, yard drinking contest, and best dressed award. Don’t worry, we’ve got fun activities for the little ducklings too! Enjoy the Kidz Zone with a face painting station and a duck pond with prizes!

100% of the proceeds of our Fourth Annual DuckFest will benefit the United Way of Calvert County and Maryland Fragile X Resource Group. The United Way provides support to 38 agencies in Calvert County and funds programs in areas of Education, Financial Stability and Health so that change is possible for struggling families in our community. Fragile X is the leading cause of inherited mental impairment and the “only” known cause for autism. If affects over 100,000 people with the full mutation and over 1,000,000 in its various mutations. The Maryland Fragile X Resource Group offers support for families struggling with Fragile X, advocacy efforts in Annapolis and Washington DC, and funds research.

Ticket pricing includes admission and vouchers for food or drink. Ages 21+: $20 with 1 food/drink ticket and souvenir glass Ages 12-20: $15 with 1 food/drink ticket Designated Driver: $10 with 1 food/drink ticket Children under 12 are free. Tickets available at: www.unitedwaycalvert.org/register

