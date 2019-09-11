Two Motorcyclists Apprehended After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Ostazeski was on patrol in his marked patrol vehicle traveling southbound on Route 4 in the area of Western Shores Blvd. and observed two sport style motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Ostazeski conducted a traffic stop, activated his emergency lights and instructed both drivers to pull over to the shoulder. The drivers of both motorcycles pulled onto the right shoulder around the deputy’s patrol vehicle and then accelerated at a high speed and fled the area. The motorcycles continued northbound in a reckless manner traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Police units had the intersection of Rt. 4 in the area of German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick shut down. Due to heavy traffic in the area, the motorcycles had to slow quickly. During the attempted block of traffic, one of the motorcycles a 2007 black Yamaha made contact with a patrol vehicle causing the Yamaha and its driver to tip. The driver was identified as Steven Alan Burch, 27 of Fort Meyer, VA. Burch was quickly taken into custody and evaluated by emergency personnel. Burch appeared to be in stable condition and refused further medical assistance. Burch was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without incident.

The second motorcycle, a black 2011 Kawasaki continued north traveling at speeds over 110 mph while being pursued by multiple police units. The driver attempted to turn at a crossover in front of Chesapeake Presbyterian Church and a result of his speed, was unable to complete the turn, struck the median guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver was identified as Michael Antonio Gaddie, 26 of Lanham. Gaddie fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was quickly located and taken into custody. A small amount of marijuana along and drug paraphernalia was found on Gaddie’s person. Gaddie was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Investigation revealed one of the motorcycles and a pair of tags were reported as stolen through the Howard County Police Department.

Both Gaddie and Burch received numerous traffic related charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

