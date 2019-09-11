Firefighters Currently Fighting Large Brush Fire in La Plata After a High Tension Power Cable Line Fell

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters from Charles County and St. Mary’s County responded to the area of La Plata Road and Hawkins Gate Road in La Plata, for the reported large fire involving power lines.

Firefighters reported an estimated 19 acres were on fire.

Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS, and the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department warns public to please use extreme caution in the area due to many fire department units, and SMECO crews working to contain the fire and secure the power.

Crews reported a high tension power cable line broke and started a fire running from La Plata Road to the area of the Blue Crabs Stadium. Incident command has requested a second and third alarm for brush trucks.

Units are currently experiencing limited road access, vehicles getting stuck in mud, limited available water resources, and incoming storms with steady wind.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

No known injuries have been reported.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

