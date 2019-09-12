Driver Injured After Striking Multiple Parked Vehicles in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Midway Drive and Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

The operator of the vehicle was reportedly approaching Great Mills Road while travelling on Midway Drive when a pedestrian walked into the roadway, she avoided the subject and subsequently struck two unoccupied parked vehicles.

One adult female was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

