Forrest Center Hosting Scrapbooking Crop on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Leonardtown

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center is hosting a Scrapbooking Crop on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the school site across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the school’s Dorhman Room. This event benefits the school’s SkillsUSA chapter but is being put on by the Ridge Lion’s Club. The cost is $45 if you paid on or before August 24. If you pay on or after August 25, the cost is $50. The event includes breakfast snacks, lunch, dinner, a raffle, ½ table space, vendors and table buddies. Please bring gently used scrapbook items, paper and stamps for the brown bag portion. Non-perishable food items will also be collected for local food pantries. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RidgeLionsClub.

The Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state. As a result of that success, the chapter must annually fundraise over $25,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities and regional, state & national competitions. For more information about SkillsUSA, go to: www.skillsusa.org.

The event may be recorded and presented on SMCPS Channel 96, the school system’s cable channel, and the Internet.

For more information about either event, contact the Forrest Center at 301-475-0242.

