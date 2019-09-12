Leonardtown Man Arrested for Rape and Sexual Assault of 8-Year-Old Girl

September 12, 2019
Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown

Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown

On September 11, 2019, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with investigators from Child Protective Services (CPS), began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving an eight-year-old victim and an adult male.

During an interview the child (who was seven-years-old at the time), gave police detailed information about the sexual assaults and how Estevez would masturbate in her presence.

During the investigation Estevez denied the allegations of sexual abuse, but said it was possible the child may have observed him masturbating and viewing pornography on his cell phone.

On an Initial Appearance Questionnaire in court records, Estevez listed his occupation as a specialist and place of employment as Building 2185 in Patuxent River.

The investigation determined Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown, had sexually abused the female victim. Estevez was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Rape Second Degree
  • Sexual Abuse of a Minor
  • Sex Offense Third Degree
  • Assault Second Degree

Estevez is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension *8109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.

Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown

Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown

This entry was posted on September 12, 2019 at 1:19 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to Leonardtown Man Arrested for Rape and Sexual Assault of 8-Year-Old Girl

  1. Bill Paid on September 12, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    by-by career

    Reply
  2. Really on September 12, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Once convicted, I have a bullet for him.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on September 12, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Boys are gonna have fun with you in prison POS !

    Reply
  4. William Glenn on September 12, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    give him the death penalty

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on September 12, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    They need to cut this POS nuts off! Goodthing she’s not my daughter!

    Reply
  6. OG Badger on September 12, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    We already called the homies up in Jessup. They are waiting for you. Trust me they are gonna know that Gilbert Estevez has “bad paperwork”.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on September 12, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    See you in 20 years Gilbert.

    Reply
  8. Peanut on September 12, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    He better hope I’m not on his Jury.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on September 12, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Typical perv, disgusting

    Reply
  10. Boj on September 12, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    No words… Not printable anyway.

    Reply
  11. annonomus on September 12, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    animals everywhere even on base. Dons swamp has no bounds

    Reply
  12. WTFGilbertGrape! on September 12, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    What in the hell bro!

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on September 12, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    If he is guilty they need to rip off his arm and beat him to death with it. Cases of child rape with undeniable proof should be automatic death penalty.

    Reply
  14. Katt on September 12, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    POS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.