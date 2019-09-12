Leonardtown Man Arrested for Rape and Sexual Assault of 8-Year-Old Girl

On September 11, 2019, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with investigators from Child Protective Services (CPS), began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving an eight-year-old victim and an adult male.

During an interview the child (who was seven-years-old at the time), gave police detailed information about the sexual assaults and how Estevez would masturbate in her presence.

During the investigation Estevez denied the allegations of sexual abuse, but said it was possible the child may have observed him masturbating and viewing pornography on his cell phone.

On an Initial Appearance Questionnaire in court records, Estevez listed his occupation as a specialist and place of employment as Building 2185 in Patuxent River.

The investigation determined Gilbert Estevez, 30, of Leonardtown, had sexually abused the female victim. Estevez was arrested and charged with the following:

Rape Second Degree

Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Sex Offense Third Degree

Assault Second Degree

Estevez is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension *8109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.

