Three Lexington Park Men Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Maryland State Police arrested three men on Tuesday after a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County.
The three were identified as Keenan Berry, 23, Deamonte Lacey, 20 and Gavin Jones, 17, all of Lexington Park.
On September 10, 2019 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Trooper First Class C. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Great Mills Road in the area of St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and two loaded .357 handguns.
Berry, Lacey and Jones were arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing. A check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) revealed one of the handguns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department, earlier this summer.
The three suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Berry was later released, Lacey is being held without bond and Jones was transported to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.
As a result of these arrests, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit authored a search and seizure warrant for Lacey and Jones’ residence. A search of the residence revealed additional ammunition.
The Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit is supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention (GOCCP) for Maryland.
Berry is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Lacey was charged with handgun-related charges and misdemeanor theft. Jones, who is being charged as an adult, is charged with handgun-related charges and marijuana possession.
Love that video. $100 dollar car. $3000 rims.
At such a young age I guess they thought they were being cool. I bet in 20 years they will look back and regret the stuff they are doing now. That is if they live that long. Maybe if the mother spent more time yelling at the kids for their bad behavior instead of threatening cops she wouldn’t have 2 kids locked up right now. Bad parenting and the start of a long life of bad life choices for the young guys unless they make a change now.
Good about time Gavin gets what he deserves