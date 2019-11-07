UPDATE: Lexington Park Brothers Arrested on Gun Charges Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

UPDATE 11/7/2019: Lexington Park Brothers, Deamonte Lacey, 20 and Gavin Jones, 17, both pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing a handgun while underage and were each sentenced to six months in jail.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, St. Mary’s District Court Judge Robyn Riddle sentenced both to three years but suspended the sentences down to six months in jail, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.

Lacey is incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and Jones at another facility.

Keenan Berry, 23, Berry, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and has a case pending in Circuit Court.

9/12/2019: Maryland State Police arrested three men on Tuesday after a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County.

The three were identified as Keenan Berry, 23, Deamonte Lacey, 20 and Gavin Jones, 17, all of Lexington Park.

On September 10, 2019 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Trooper First Class C. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Great Mills Road in the area of St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and two loaded .357 handguns.

During the incident, Latisha Lee Ann Connolly, 37, arrived on scene and began yelling at police, demanding to know what was happening. Connolly, the mother of Lacey and Jones made several threats against the officers arresting her children, and at one point told Trooper Ditoto, “I’ll put a stack on your head” and when the trooper asked what she meant by that, she informed him not to worry about that, because her family will take care of him. The term”putting a stack on someones head” means to put an offer of $1,000 to have a person killed.

Berry, Lacey and Jones were arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing. A check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) revealed one of the handguns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department, earlier this summer.

The three suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Berry was later released, Lacey is being held without bond and Jones was transported to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

As a result of these arrests, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit authored a search and seizure warrant for Lacey and Jones’ residence. A search of the residence revealed additional ammunition.

The Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit is supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention (GOCCP) for Maryland.

Berry is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Lacey was charged with handgun-related charges and misdemeanor theft. Jones, who is being charged as an adult, is charged with handgun-related charges and marijuana possession.

