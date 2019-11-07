UPDATE: Lexington Park Brothers Arrested on Gun Charges Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

UPDATE 11/7/2019: Lexington Park Brothers, Deamonte Lacey, 20 and Gavin Jones, 17, both pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing a handgun while underage and were each sentenced to six months in jail.
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, St. Mary’s District Court Judge Robyn Riddle sentenced both to three years but suspended the sentences down to six months in jail, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.
Lacey is incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and Jones at another facility.
Keenan Berry, 23, Berry, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and has a case pending in Circuit Court.
9/12/2019: Maryland State Police arrested three men on Tuesday after a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County.
The three were identified as Keenan Berry, 23, Deamonte Lacey, 20 and Gavin Jones, 17, all of Lexington Park.
On September 10, 2019 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Trooper First Class C. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Great Mills Road in the area of St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and two loaded .357 handguns.
Berry, Lacey and Jones were arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing. A check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) revealed one of the handguns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department, earlier this summer.
The three suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Berry was later released, Lacey is being held without bond and Jones was transported to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.
As a result of these arrests, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit authored a search and seizure warrant for Lacey and Jones’ residence. A search of the residence revealed additional ammunition.
The Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit is supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention (GOCCP) for Maryland.
Berry is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Lacey was charged with handgun-related charges and misdemeanor theft. Jones, who is being charged as an adult, is charged with handgun-related charges and marijuana possession.
Love that video. $100 dollar car. $3000 rims.
You got to love it
They may have been making payments on 3k rims but they’re only worth 400 which is due to the tires on them.
At such a young age I guess they thought they were being cool. I bet in 20 years they will look back and regret the stuff they are doing now. That is if they live that long. Maybe if the mother spent more time yelling at the kids for their bad behavior instead of threatening cops she wouldn’t have 2 kids locked up right now. Bad parenting and the start of a long life of bad life choices for the young guys unless they make a change now.
Haaaa…Thanks mom. Thanks for raising them just like you.
The cycle continues!
RAISED THEM LIKE THE TRAILER PARK WHITE SHE IS.
Says the black man that can’t figure out how to turn off his caps lock. Your racism oozes out of all of your comments.
YOU DARN RIGHT! EXCEPT IM WHITE NOT BLACK LOL
She is a mixed race female.. trailer park though get your racist ass so respect..
Good about time Gavin gets what he deserves
Dont be anonymous you feel some type of way be known
Says “anonymous.” Can’t make this stuff up. This is why a lot of black communities fail. They care more about criminals and street cred than growing up and raising a family in a decent neighborhood.
Shhhhhh! Don’t speak the truth!
Lot of tough talk behind a phone screen big man.
And you’re going to do what? Hmmm Sharwell?
With a name like “Sharwell” – and you actin all bad?
Oh man that’s funny!
Don’t worry…we’re going to breed all y’all out, just like the king was doing in Braveheart. Whites will be gone in 2, maybe 3 more generations.Have a blessed day
Just like you’re doing.
We need more gun laws!!!! No, we need to prosecute criminals that violate existing gun laws.
Did I miss the part about the mom getting locked up for the threat?
I missed it too because if she threatened them and they made sure they wrote it down why wasnt she arrested… I dont believe she said it. In fact she demanded answers about her minor child being detained before she even arrived… she definitely didnt start threatening to that extent her picture would be up there too huh…. seems to me like just another crooked cop to me committing crimes.
And there mama’s are saying how good her babies are and they wouldn’t hurt nobody.
Their – not there
Oops.Thanks.
Lexington Park will always be a crap shoot as long as the county does nothing to drive these people out and make improvements…..
Well your partially correct – the “crap” part.
Hmmm….What’s that old Cher song???
“I Got You Babe?”
What stack do Tish have if she did have one she would blow it on K2
Or a dipper
What language do you speak and write fluently?
Golleee ♂️♂️♂️
Who sports the best “do”;
A.Gavin
B.Deamonte
C.Keenan
Good question. 3 do’s that don’t.
I’m goin with “the black Lurch” in the middle.
The due on the bottom is fairly basic jungle
The top one is too ugly to look at, with that girly curl thing goin on.
That mom is doing the best she can to raise two kids. Give the girl some credit. Maybe offer he some help instead of looking at the kid’s mistakes.
Here we go.
REALLY?? WTF
Ain’t no anchor tied to your ass, you go help her, then you’ll see it’s too late. How often do you visit your kids in jail?
First off I’m the mother of deamonte lacey and gavon jones I really don’t care what anyone thinks but I will clarify this a bit……my son gavon has had his life threatned several times for several years I reached out for help to no prevail every time he left the house he would be approached and threatened so i started making him stay home then finally my vehicle got shot right in front of my home and it got classified as a random situation poof it went away the way the police are explaining it to me was that that’s when my boys felt they had to defend themselves by getting the firearms I had no idea they had firearms I would never uphold that I have minor children in my home which thank god they werent keeping them here…but at that time they thought that was the way to go to protect themselves without being classified as a snitch…..yes im hurt cause i had no idea it was like this and yes when I got to the scene and seen what I saw was going on with especially my minor I did get irate when I constantly kept asking please tell me what is going on gavon is a minor why is he being arrested why did you even search him with him being a minor or because you smelled pot in the car yet the book bags were on both of there persons please tell me and being treated like a criminal for wanting to kno what was going on with my son’s especially my minor I then started demanding answers and swearing saying no f this someone is going to tell me something now so wtf is going on they kept telling me they couldn’t tell me anything that I had to talk to the commissioner that he had no time and to get the f away and other very rude things I never once threatened a life not anyone’s life that isn’t me the officer who made these lies up about me and put it in this report that has now made me look horrible and my children I have written a complaint and I have legal representation to get the truth told to clear mine and my children’s name this is unfair I did nothing wrong but be a concerned mother this I will comment on the other things I’m reading in these comments I won’t it’s pointless these are all things folks want to say but to afraid to in person….there’s your 3 seconds of fame good job…..smh lls
Mom of the year! Good talk mom.
You did a GREAT job mom!
Your kid got bad paperwork now. He better click up. Watch his cheeks up at cheltenahm.
And you still can’t even spell your own son name. What are you on right now
This news site should have a hall of fame for comments like these
Oh man, comment of the year. Or better yet, all time. Congrats mom, you showed them!
They searched your minor child without notifying you?? I’d be irrate too. I bet every parent here would be.
you need to get neutered.
How about you come show who you are so you can get castrated..
You should be locked up for writing that paragraph!
Where’s the punctuation?
Trailer trash ! Your whole family should be locked up… Where are their Dads ? LOCKED UP ?
You should try using some punctuation once in a while. Maybe you wouldn’t come off as a blithering idiot.
Punctuation. Punctuation. Punctuation.
Have you heard of punctuation lady? WTF did I read??
And daddy(ies?) says … what?
Hey mom,
You DO know that what you say online could be used against your kids in court, bond reviews, etc, don’t you? I sure the state’s attorney, police, etc are taking screenshots as I write this.
Good luck and Peace!
Tish your mom would have been ashamed. God rest her sole. Sad thing is youhave what 5 or 6 kids and they are all following in your foot steps. You have had allot of chances with your kid’s and you have thrown them all away. Please take a look at your self then at your kids this may have been the best thing for them.
Traffic violations, Drugs, guns and threatening police. Good job teaching them “right from wrong” and showing them a good example mom. Fist bump to you.
No, most of us would absolutely say it in person.
Gavon doesn’t deserve that. He’s a good boy. Just trying to look out for his family when no one else can.
With a gun and dope? Yeah, that’s how I look after my family.
Where’s dad?
I’m a friend of the family for 17 years. I will tell you what latisha Connolly is an absolute great mother of 7 who is single and struggling to make ends meet but she does it and has a home and a vehicle and all her children know they are unconditionally loved with all her heart by her.she makes sure they are always good no matter what. Gavon is an awesome young man who is never in the streets and always at home with his family he doesnt look for trouble but trouble has always found him thru bullies. Dee is the protector of his family and loves his family with all his heart. He is a graduate and has so many talents with such a great heart. They are great children and they werent out here hurting anyone they are far from criminals. The officers even said they cooperated
with them better then some grown men do I witnessed it. Latisha is a drug free alchohol free mother who would give her last and go without just to make sure her children are good. She never threatened any officers and they made that up point blank. She had every right to ask why her minor child was detained and why they went in his persons without her present that’s ILLEGAL! …without her being present the cops broke that law because they are crooked criminals. LOOK HOW THEY PAINTED THIS PICTURE. My boys are innocent and this picture they are painting is foul and fraudulent.
Keep circling the wagons. I don’t buy the “trouble finds them” bit. I’m sure they are the crooks that the police found them to be. Also, I know that stereotyping sucks, but it’s also a fact of life since we’re all human. If you play the part of a criminal, it’s a lot easier for the police to find criminals like the ones listed in the article. Perhaps they shouldn’t riding around in a donk, box or bubble because it’s perceived as being cool.
You were either laughing your ass off the whole time you typed this or were so wasted you believed it..
7 kids by 7 different daddies….Where are their daddies, locked up too ?
That should be his mother’s job if she didn’t stay high all day. Keep them locked up
FUNNY THING IS THERE MOMMA WHITE!!
No she isnt get your facts right…
THE MOMMA IS WHITE!!! MY FACTS RIGHT YOURS AINT!
No reason to have a stolen gun and drugs in the car and if his life is in danger move.no instead I will carry a gun and drugs in the car to protect myself bull I would have kicked my sons ass we all make choices
I knew these two boys when they were much younger. Their mom has been through a lot over the years. Stop judging. Tish loves her boys, always has. She has always been a loving & supportive mother. These boys are still kids & you have no idea what goes on in their lives outside of home. Keep pushing boys!
The dirty laundry is out for all of us to see. We’re free to judge all day long.
If you don’t want to be judged, quit committing crimes, kdep your ass out of trouble and your face off of here.
Sarah, only one who defend ghetto behavior by mother ann sons, ghetto themself.
A stack huh? LOL! I don’t think a hitman takes EBT cards. What an absolute disgrace of a person. Pure freaking animal. Excuse me,animal(s). Just freaking trash, all of them. You wonder why kids grow up to be punk losers. Mother of he year. Pathetic!
so let me see if I got this straight, Latisha Lee Ann Connolly has three kids all with different last names from hers, what kind of squirrel nest do these people live in.
The only TWO, reading is fundamental!!!
3 clowns with a clown car to match.
Someone needs to look out for that hair…lol
Nun of y’all know what goes on a daily yall dont know wht goes on in there life yall need to keep all them goofy ass comments to yall self plain in simple yall dont have nun else better to do Lexington park no life clowns
Shut the FRONT door! You ain’t nuttin but ghetto trash just like the people in the article.
I am sick and tired of all you discriminating judgemental bullies bashing my nephews. You are what’s wrong with society!! My nephews civil right were stolen from them by the crooked law of this state. Those boys are good boys and all they were trying to do is protect themselves. Their mother had no clue they had guns!!! Deamonte is a high school graduate and Gav was being homeschooled only because his life has been threatened by bullies. When their mother seeked help she received a shoulder shrug from these officers that are supposed to protect us. Her van was SHOT in front of her house and those same boys that were bullying shot her van 2 feet from her door. They have 4 younger siblings and their mother is doing it alone! Those boy felt like they had no choice but to find a gun to protect them and their family. That day they went to job source on foot to help their mother because like I said shes doing this alone. They felt like they had to be the men of the house. They felt like they had to protect themselves… NOT CRIMINALS. so stop!!!… they are really good boys and their momma is doing what she can. She loves them unconditionally. Now what’s wrong is they caught a ride with someone so they didnt have to walk taking a risk they might get shot… they were stopped by that officer because he said they all werent wearing a seat belt which is a lie. Then that same officer said he smelled marijuana and searched that car illegally. Then that same officer of this state took my minor nephew to the side and forced him to remove his book bag on his persons NOT IN THAT CAR. he never once notified the minors mother she found out her son was face down with a knee in his back by a neighborhood child SMH. she never once threatened any officer that’s a felony offense which she never was arrested for. Seems to me like they just painted a picture to cover their asses. The law broke the law and stole civil rights away. Now they are painting a picture so people like you can judge them. Now that officer needs his badge taken not my nephews freedom. FREE GAVON AND DEAMONTE
Since when is threatening a police officer a felony? might want to go back to law school… last time i checked a verbal threat isn’t a crime. Maybe she wasn’t arrested because she didn’t commit a crime?
Your family is whats wrong with society. Bad mix of ignorance and arrogance.
Ok if it wasnt a crime wth was she ever mentioned, slandered and terribly discriminated and put on display to be discriminated???
It’s called criminal threat and it can be a felony look it up
Typical black community: Stand by the criminals, shift the blame, take no responsibility, claim racism, rinse, repeat.
THERE MOM IS WHITE SO ITS A MIXED COMMUNITY..LETS BE TECHNICAL HERE.
ok
Let’s just point out that their is no audio… since when do officers have visual and not audio??? Seems to me like typical crooked cop actions.