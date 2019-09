The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person, Ishaan Javon Young, 16-years-old.

He is described as a black male 5-07 tall, weighing 115 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen on 9-12-19 and was wearing a blue and gray jacket, white V neck tee shirt, blue jeans, and multicolored tennis shoes.

He may be in the area of Patuxent Homes.