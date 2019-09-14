Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $12 Million Highway Safety Grant Funds Allocated for Nearly 100 Agencies

As part of its ongoing commitment to prevent vehicle crashes and save lives on Maryland roads, the Hogan Administration has announced the statewide distribution of nearly $12 million in federal highway safety funds. The funds will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office to nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and traffic safety-related organizations.

“This funding is part of our commitment to ensure safety remains the hallmark of our transportation network,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The recipients of these grants are partners in the mission to eliminate traffic deaths in Maryland and keep dangerous drivers off the road.”

In 2018, 513 people were killed, and thousands were injured, in vehicle crashes in Maryland. The highway safety funds will be used specifically to address the following:

Increasing the use of seat belts in all seats;

Preventing impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving;

Increasing the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists;

Promoting the correct use of child passenger safety seats;

Funding overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws;

Supporting police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; and

Increasing the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.

“Each year, the primary causes of crashes remain the same – failing to wear a seat belt, impaired driving, speeding and distraction,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “These grants will be used to address the issues that we know are leading to unnecessary lives being lost on our highways.”

Maryland’s five-year Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) guides funding for traffic safety-related projects and is used as a guide by state and local agencies and nonprofits to implement strategies toward the goal of zero deaths on Maryland roads by 2030. The state also works with some jurisdictions to develop local strategic highway safety plans to address community-specific traffic issues and complement the broader plan.

“Maryland is working to achieve zero serious injuries and fatalities on our roads, and partnering with agencies and organizations across the state will bring us closer to that goal,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

The funds can only be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county and/or organization applications. The funding is for federal Fiscal Year 2020, which runs from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.



Agency Total Grant Amount Aberdeen Police Department $ 13,000.00 Allegany County Sheriff’s Office $ 9,500.00 Annapolis Police Department $ 10,000.00 Anne Arundel County Police Department $ 113,000.00 Baltimore City Police Department $ 55,000.00 Baltimore County Department of Health $ 10,500.00 Baltimore County Police Department $ 314,000.00 Baltimore County Police Department – Crash Recon $ 35,105.00 Baltimore Metropolitan Council $ 502,714.06 Bel Air Police Department $ 16,000.00 Berlin Police Department $ 4,000.00 Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse $ 5,100.00 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office $ 24,000.00 Cambridge Police Department $ 6,500.00 Caroline County Sheriff’s Office $ 14,000.00 Carroll County Sheriff’s Office $ 27,600.00 Cecil County Sheriff’s Office $ 23,000.00 Charles County Sheriff’s Office $ 75,020.00 Chesapeake Region Safety Council $ 319,836.00 Cheverly Police Department $ 2,000.00 Children and Parent Resource Group $ 20,000.00 City of Bowie Police Department $ 6,000.00 City of Hyattsville Police Department $ 8,500.00 Crash Center for Research and Education $ 93,864.07 Cumberland Police Department $ 5,000.00 Dent Police Department $ 3,480.00 Easton Police Department $ 23,000.00 Elkton Police Department $ 10,000.00 Emergency Responder Safety Institute $ 10,488.50 Frederick County Health Department $ 41,553.48 Frederick Police Department $ 36,000.00 Frostburg Police Department $ 1,000.00 Fruitland Police Department $ 3,997.11 Gaithersburg Police Department $ 23,000.00 Garrett County Police Department $ 6,000.00 Greenbelt Police Department $ 22,000.00 Hagerstown Police Department $ 16,500.00 Hampstead Police Department $ 4,000.00 Hancock Police Department $ 2,000.00 Harford County Sheriff’s Office $ 75,000.00 Havre de Grace Police Department $ 9,104.95 Howard County Police Department $ 70,000.00 La Plata Police Department $ 4,000.00 Laurel Police Department $ 18,000.00 Maryland Chiefs of Police $ 227,310.00 Maryland Council of Emergency Nurses Association $ 23,000.00 Maryland Department of Health $ 260,619.07 Maryland Institute College of Art $ 127,405.93 Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems $ 96,543.20 Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration $ 4,400.00 Maryland Municipal League $ 4,500.00 Maryland Sheriff’s Association $ 25,410.00 Maryland State Police – Drug Recognition Expert Program $ 157,362.84 Maryland State Police – Mobile Breath Testing Vehicle $ 37,380.00 Maryland State Police – SPIDRE DUI Team $ 296,654.46 Maryland State Police – Statewide Enforcement $ 814,349.80 Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association $ 202,264.25 Maryland Transportation Authority Police $ 104,000.00 Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments $ 250,000.00 Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education $ 5,068.70 Montgomery County Department of Transportation $ 20,000.00 Montgomery County Police Department $ 220,000.00 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office $ 8,000.00 Morgan State University $ 62,911.27 Mothers Against Drunk Driving $ 47,128.18 Mt. Airy Police Department $ 2,000.00 Ocean City Police Department $ 32,000.00 Ocean Pines Police Department $ 2,000.00 Pocomoke City Police Department $ 3,000.00 Prince George’s Child Resource Center $ 6,520.00 Prince George’s County Police Department $ 244,011.00 Princess Anne Police Department $ 8,000.00 Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Office $ 8,500.00 Riverdale Park Police Department $ 12,000.00 Rockville Police Department $ 14,000.00 Salisbury Police Department $ 13,000.00 Salisbury University Police Department $ 2,000.00 Somerset County Sheriff’s Office $ 3,000.00 St. Mary’s County DUI Court $ 17,652.50 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office $ 21,000.00 Statewide Traffic Safety Initiatives $ 4,822,435.98 Sykesville Police Department $ 4,000.00 Talbot County Sheriff’s Office $ 4,500.00 Taneytown Police Department $ 4,000.00 University of Maryland Baltimore National Study Center $ 578,687.07 University of Maryland College Park Police Department $ 14,000.00 University of Maryland Medical System $ 19,911.14 Washington College $ 561,403.95 Washington County Sheriff’s Office $ 21,500.00 Washington Regional Alcohol Program $ 279,891.60 Westminster Police Department $ 6,000.00 Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office $ 11,000.00 Worcester County Health Department $ 2,953.50 Worcester County Sheriff’s Office $ 5,000.00 Total $ 11,810,637.61

The following is a breakdown of the highway safety grant amounts across Maryland: