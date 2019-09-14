Maryland State Police Investigating Small Plane Crash Into A Vehicle In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating after a small plane crashed into at least one passenger vehicle on Route 50 Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

Around 11:20 a.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 at Church Road on a report of a small plane crash on the highway.

The pilot of the plane, identified as Julius Tolson, Jr., 58, of Laurel, Maryland, and the passenger of the plane, Michael Garrah, 57, of Columbia, Maryland, were treated at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle, Ryan McClain, 29, of Washington D.C., and his passenger, Eric Diprospero, 31, of Baltimore, Maryland, were transported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew members to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Route 50 was partially closed in both eastbound and westbound directions following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the plane was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport at the time of the crash. The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were heading to the scene to investigate the crash.

