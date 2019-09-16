AUDIO: 20 Year-Old Male Flown After Jumping from 3-Story Window at St. Mary’s College in St. Mary’s City

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., emergency medical personnel responded to 19065 Hill Commons Drive in Saint Marys City, for the reported injuries after a fall.

St. Mary’s College Public Safety reported a 20-year-old male had injuries after jumping from a 3-story window at the Prince George Hall.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

