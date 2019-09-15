One Seriously Injured After Dirt-Bike Crash in Hughesville

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 , at approximately 4:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 6700 block of Pale Morning Court in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Dispatched advised responding units that the 911 caller reported a 16 year-old male on a dirt bike was struck by vehicle, and was unconscious in the roadway bleeding from head and mouth.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single patient unconscious in the roadway and requested a helicopter for the victim.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if any other injuries occurred.

It is unknown at this time if the victim struck was on a bicycle, dirt-bike, or ATV.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

