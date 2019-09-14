Firefighters in Calvert Quickly Extinguish Prince Frederick Kitchen Fire

September 14, 2019

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick and surrounding departments responded to 4010 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a one story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes, and operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.



