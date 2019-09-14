Commissioners Appoint Members to YMCA Exploratory Committee

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County appointed the following persons to the YMCA Exploratory Committee:

Catherine Askey, Local Business Leader

Captain John Brabazon, Patuxent River Naval Air Station

Mike Brown, Citizen-at-large

Ashleigh Dufresne, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Jenna Guzman , St. Mary’s County Health Department

Tyrone Harris, St. Mary’s County Government

Beverly Johnston, Community Youth Center Campaign

Dr. Monika Lee, Business Leader

Omonigho Olumese, Commission on Aging

John Parlett, Business Leader

Donovan Weekley, Youth Advisory Committee

Bennett Wilson, Citizen-at-large

The committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.

Announcements regarding future meetings will be forthcoming. For more information call Diane Gleissner, Coordinator II at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700 or diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com