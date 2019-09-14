Commissioners Appoint Members to YMCA Exploratory Committee

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County appointed the following persons to the YMCA Exploratory Committee:
- Catherine Askey, Local Business Leader
- Captain John Brabazon, Patuxent River Naval Air Station
- Mike Brown, Citizen-at-large
- Ashleigh Dufresne, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Jenna Guzman , St. Mary’s County Health Department
- Tyrone Harris, St. Mary’s County Government
- Beverly Johnston, Community Youth Center Campaign
- Dr. Monika Lee, Business Leader
- Omonigho Olumese, Commission on Aging
- John Parlett, Business Leader
- Donovan Weekley, Youth Advisory Committee
- Bennett Wilson, Citizen-at-large
The committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.
Announcements regarding future meetings will be forthcoming. For more information call Diane Gleissner, Coordinator II at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700 or diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com