Commissioners Appoint Members to YMCA Exploratory Committee

September 14, 2019

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County appointed the following persons to the YMCA Exploratory Committee:

  • Catherine Askey, Local Business Leader
  • Captain John Brabazon, Patuxent River Naval Air Station
  • Mike Brown, Citizen-at-large
  • Ashleigh Dufresne, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
  • Jenna Guzman , St. Mary’s County Health Department
  • Tyrone Harris, St. Mary’s County Government
  • Beverly Johnston, Community Youth Center Campaign
  • Dr. Monika Lee, Business Leader
  • Omonigho Olumese, Commission on Aging
  • John Parlett, Business Leader
  • Donovan Weekley, Youth Advisory Committee
  • Bennett Wilson, Citizen-at-large

The committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the Commissioners.

Announcements regarding future meetings will be forthcoming. For more information call Diane Gleissner, Coordinator II at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700 or diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com

