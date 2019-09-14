St. Mary’s County Government Encourages Public to Attend Meeting for Legislative Proposals on October 1, 2019 in Leonardtown

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

Citizens are encouraged to attend. Copies of the are available for viewing in the County Attorney’s office and online at: https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Legislative Proposals 2020.pdf

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County Communications Director at (301)475-4200, extension 71342.

