Calvert Hospice Hosting Veterans Resource Fair on October 5, 2019

The Calvert Hospice We Honor Veterans program is proud to announce our first Veterans Resource Fair to be held on Saturday, October 5 from 9 am to 3 pm at St. John Vianney Family Life Center (105 Vianney Lane) in Prince Frederick. This event features local resources, organizations, and businesses that serve veterans, offer special programs for veterans, or want to hire veterans. If you are a military veteran, active duty military member, or someone who is retiring or transitioning out of military life soon, you don’t want to miss this fair!

In addition to the vendors and resources, we are also offering presentations from three organizations who directly serve veterans: WarFighter Advance, Warrior Canine Connection, and Dr. Peter Curran, Medical Director of Home Care for VA Home Based Primary Care. These presentations will offer participants opportunities to ask questions, learn more about the programs, and learn what the organizations are able to do for veterans. At 11 am, the Army field band Country Roads will perform a concert for attendees.



The event features:

Opening ceremony with remarks from Former State Senator Bernie Fowler and others

Vendors and resources who serve veterans, hire veterans, or offer special programs for veterans.

Food and drink for sale

Live musical performance starting at 11 am

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at 2:30 pm featuring George Owings, Secretary, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, a special presentation for Vietnam veterans, and a salute ceremony for all veterans present

Sponsorships and vendor / resource tables are available for this event. To sponsor, please contact Claire Piason at cpiason@calverthospice.org. Sponsorships start at $250.

To register as a resource or vendor, please contact Tanea Granlund at tgranlund@calverthospice.org.

For questions about this event, please contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org or (410) 535-0892, ext. 4003 or visit our website https://calverthospice.org/veterans-resource-fair

