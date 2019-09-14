Police Investigating Crash in Loveville That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

An ambulance transporting a patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital came upon the crash and called it in advising one patient was trapped. They waited until a paramedic and on-duty St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officer arrived on the scene to head back en-route to the hospital.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The driver of the Dodge truck was reported to be in his 70’s, and was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 4. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

