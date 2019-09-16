UPDATE: Police Investigating Crash in Loveville That Sends Two Patients to Trauma Centers

On September 14, 2019, at approximately 2:29 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28400 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Loveville Road, in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located two vehicles involved in the collision, with one of the operators trapped in the vehicle.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 Dodge Dakota, operated by Michael Lynn McDonald, age 70 of Mechanicsville, made a left turn from Loveville Road attempting to head southbound on Point Lookout Road. McDonald failed to yield the right of way to a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Van operated by Thomas Henry Franz III, age 84 of Prince Frederick, who was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road. After the vehicles collided, McDonald’s vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a street sign. McDonald was trapped in the vehicle after the collision. McDonald was extracted from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries. A passenger in McDonald’s vehicle, Louise Therese McDonald, age 67 of Mechanicsville, was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. Franz was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

9/14/2019: On Saturday, September 14, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

An ambulance transporting a patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital came upon the crash and called it in advising one patient was trapped. They waited until a paramedic and on-duty St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officer arrived on the scene to head back en-route to the hospital.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The driver of the Dodge truck was reported to be in his 70’s, and was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 4. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

