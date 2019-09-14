Jeanette Louise Taylor, 47 of California, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 at her residence.

Born June 26, 1972 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Carol Ann Taylor of Calvert County, MD and the late Danny Matthew Taylor.

Jeanette was the loving wife of James Ernest Morgan whom she married on August 20, 1992. She is also survived by her children: Nathaniel Taylor of Calvert County, MD Skylar Morgan, Zoey Morgan and Zachary Morgan all of St. Mary’s County, MD, and two grandchildren.

Jeanette graduated from Northern High School in 1991, she moved to St. Mary’s County in 2004, she was a Self

Check-Out Host with Walmart for four and a half years.