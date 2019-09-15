VIDEO: 26-Year-Old Male Transported to Area Trauma Center After Being Shot Multiple Times in Great Mills

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the area of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single adult male conscious, alert, and breathing with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Medics advised the male was shot multiple times with one gunshot wound to the neck that went straight through, and one or two gunshots to the upper left shoulder with no exit wound.

The 26-year-old male was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 then transported him to an area trauma center.

Witnesses in the neighborhood told SMNEWSNET they heard 6 to 8 gunshots and saw multiple subjects running shortly after.

Multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire, police collected various pieces of evidence and shell casings on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

