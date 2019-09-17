Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Waldorf Dash-In on Saturday Night

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police responded to the Westlake Dash-In at 2007 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery.

911 callers reported a black male wearing a black hoodie, and a black mask walked into the business and went behind the counter armed with a knife and stole cigarettes and was last seen fleeing the area on foot towards Lancaster Circle.

Police searched the area and observed a group of four or five black males wearing dark clothing and hoodies in the area of Lancaster Circle, they then fled the area on foot. It is unknown if it was related to the robbery, and it is unknown if police have made any arrests.

Officers on the scene of the robbery collected multiple pieces of evidence.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

