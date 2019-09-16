Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announce Winners of 2019 Photo Contest

Fan Favorite Winner to be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2019 Natural Resources Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Illig of Gambrills for his stunning close-up shot of an eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly.

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Parks Passport, a five-year subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2020 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

About 2,500 photos were submitted by more than 500 photographers in this year’s contest. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Still to be determined is the “Fan Favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “Like” and “Share” their pick when the photos are posted this weekend, with votes taken through September 30.

Here are the winners of the 16th annual Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest:

Grand Prize: Papilio glaucus, Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, Head by David Illig

Winter:

First place: Splash Landing by Heather Rees of Rising Sun

Second place: Waiting for Spring by Kevin Moore

Third place: Darlene by Carol Ward of Salisbury

Spring:

First place: Gone to Seed by Andrew Gosden of Catonsville

Second place: Female Red-Winged Blackbird by Larry Helms of Germantown

Third place: A Scurrying Skunk by Sharon Sexton of Frederick

Summer:

First place: Papilio glaucus, Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, Head by David Illig of Gambrills

Second place: Diamondback Terrapin Hatchling Race to the Bay by James Rode of Dundalk

Third place: Patuxent Hike by Jessica Human of Hanover, PA

Fall:

First place: Timber Rattlesnake by Stephen Hayes of Baltimore

Second place: Bold Jumper by Alex Andes-Gascon of Bethesda

Third place: Like Lichens by Matthew Westbrook of Elkridge

The first place winners will receive a park passport, a two-year magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2019 calendar. Second place winners will receive a one-year magazine subscription and five copies of the calendar. Third place and fan-favorite winners will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Every winner and the “Fan Favorite” will have their images published in the calendar.

