Bus 592 Involved in Minor Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

On Monday, September 16, 2019, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27000 Point Lookout Road and Juniors Court in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Bus 592 and a van on the shoulder of the roadway. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Three occupants signed care refusal forms on the scene. One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Personnel on the scene reported the injured patient was in the second vehicle, and not the bus.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The photo is courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

