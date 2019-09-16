Firefighters in St. Mary’s and Charles County Respond to Large Brush Fire in Mechanicsville

September 16, 2019

On Monday, September 15, 2019, at approximately 2:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville responded to 27100 Budds Creek Road and Knotts Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported small outside fire spreading towards the woods.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 200 square foot area on fire and spreading. The first arriving unit requested more tankers and brush trucks to assist.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Hollywood, and multiple fire departments in Charles County responded and controlled the fire in approximately 1 hour.

Units from Mechanicsville reported the fire was approximately 1.5 acres and crews were wetting down the area one more time.

The remaining units returned to service after approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.


Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 74 Filling in at the Mechanicsville Firehouse.

