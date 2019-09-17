3-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck and Dragged by Vehicle in La Plata

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Highland Farm Court in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Dispatch advised they were pre-launching a helicopter for the victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway. Medics on the scene reported the child was dragged underneath the vehicle approximately 5 feet after being struck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed in the Cul-de-sac of Hawkins Gate Road where they transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The Maryland State Police La-Plata Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

