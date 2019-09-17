State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Fire in White Plains After Unknown Suspect Tries to Set House on Fire

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., firefighters from La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 9901 Rhodes Way in White Plains, for the reported structure fire.

15 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The owner/occupants is currently unknown. The fire was called in by a passer-by.

The origin of the fire was deemed to be the exterior of the home and cause being incendiary. The estimated loss to structure is $1,500.00

Unknown suspect(s) ignited the exterior of the residence. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

