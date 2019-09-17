Local SeneGence Distributors Meet with Members of U.S. Congress to Urge Lawmakers to Protect Their Independent Work Status

Jennifer Marple and Heather Arthur, local residents of St. Mary’s County will participate in the September 18th Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Direct Selling Association(DSA), the national trade association for direct selling companies. Marple and Arthur will join with 18 other direct selling companies, bringing together more than 125 direct selling distributors and executives to urge nearly 100 members of Congress to consider the implications and importance of maintaining the independent contractor status for all direct sellers.

Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill is part of the DSA’s broader efforts to urge passage of H.R. 3522, the Preserving the Direct Seller Independence Act, which is intended to modernize independent work laws to keep pace with updates in the economy and with the nature of labor.

“As an Independent Distributor, I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with lawmakers and promote the flexibility, freedom, and opportunities that come with an independent contractor status in the direct selling industry. I am proud to use my voice to advocate for the rights of direct sellers nationwide,” said Marple.

This is Marple’s second time attending Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill, and Arthur’s first. Marple is the spouse of an Active Duty Marine and Arthur is local to St. Mary’s county. Both have been with SeneGence International for roughly 3 years.

“We are pleased to have direct sellers and executives from SeneGence®take an active role in the Direct Selling Day on Capitol Hill Day this year,” said Joseph N. Mariano, president and chief executive officer for the Direct Selling Association. “As we see more people choosing independent work in today’s economy, it’s important that we recognize that all independent work is not the same. Choice is a critical distinction to make, and H.R. 3522 preserves direct sellers’ ability to choose the products they want to sell, the customers they engage with, and the hours they will work – and make those decisions based on their own needs, responsibilities, and aspirations.”



Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

Rep Tim Walberg (R-MI)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

As part of the events, the attendees will hear from members of the Direct Selling Caucus about their support of the direct selling business. Speakers are:

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION: The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2018, direct selling took place across the U.S., generating $35.4 billion in retail sales. More than 6 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. are selling products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for more than 36.6 million customers.

