The St. Mary’s County School Health Council will meet from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on the following dates:

September 30, 2019

December 5, 2019

February 27, 2020

April 30, 2020

Meetings will be held in the Board of Education Meeting Room at 23160 Moakley Street in Leonardtown.

Anyone wishing to propose an agenda item should contact Michael A. Watson, Director of Facility Coordination, Health and Physical Education, and Athletics at mawatson@smcps.org in advance of the meeting.