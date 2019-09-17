Little Explorers at Historic St. Mary’s City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

On Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 am, join Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers as they explore the colors in the world around them – looking at all the plants that are growing, leaves that are changing, and insects that may be flying! The Little Explorers will be meeting at the Visitor Center, located at 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. The program will be rain or shine.

Little Explorers discover the world at Historic St. Mary’s City through storytelling, crafts, songs, and outdoor exploration. Preschoolers, ages 3-5, and an accompanying adult are invited to gather at Historic St. Mary’s City for an hour of adventure, fun, and learning twice monthly on Wednesdays in the spring and fall. Each Little Explorers gathering features a different theme.

The program runs from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission is $4 per child for non-members ($3 for Friends members) and accompanying adults visit free. The fee includes full-day admission to the museum. Bring a picnic and spend the day! For more information, contact Donna at 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

