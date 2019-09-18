Historic St. Mary’s City Joins The Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th Annual Museum Day on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Historic St. Mary’s City will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, September 21, 2019 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education.

“Historic St. Mary’s City is proud to take part in Museum Day 2019, along with other museums across the nation, as we strive to educate and inspire everyone who comes to see us; working to bridge the gap between the past and the present, and building on the future.” said Sharol Yeatman, External Relations Manager. This year, Museum Day falls on the same day as Historic St. Mary’s City Militia Muster event, which invites the public to mingle with militia families at the encampment at the Town Center exhibit area between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Watch artillery and musketry demonstrations, as well as a mock battle. Inspect the goods offered “17th-century” sutlers or see what’s cooking on an open hearth. All activities are included in the Museum Day admission.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. The outdoor living history museum tells the diverse stories of those who lived on the land centuries ago, and how their lives impacted our world today. For more information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday beginning August 15. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search

For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.