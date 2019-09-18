Historic St. Mary’s City Hosting Homeschool Day on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Historic St. Mary’s City will host their fall Homeschool Day on Wednesday, September 25 2019, from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. The homeschool day themed Food in the Modern World, invites visitors to learn about early Maryland’s custom creations.

Hands-on demonstrations and activities centered around the topic may include: corn grinding; a discussion of sailor’s diet and illnesses they may have contracted due to lack of nutrients; how to set a colonial table; cooking on board a seventeenth-century vessel; and using plant documentation to learn about the “original organic.”

There is no pre-registration for the event, activities and demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the day. For more information, call (240) 895-4990 or email Programs@DigsHistory.org.

The cost is affordable: $5 per child for children age 5 and older, with one accompanying adult free (!). Each additional adult will be charged $10. Children younger than 5 are free.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, info@hsmcdigshistory.org or visit the website at HSMCdigsHistory.org.

