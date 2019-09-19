Historic St. Mary’s City Now Has New Openings for Natural Plant Dyeing Workshop

Historic St. Mary’s City announces openings for their newest workshop that will allow guests to color with natural materials. Using natural dyes is an ancient craft, rich in history and traditions, dating back centuries. Join Historic St. Mary’s City for an informative and fun hands-on workshop that will be full of surprises. Participants will learn the basics of extracting color from the plant to create a beautiful dye. Materials will be provided.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, September 28, from 10:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m., Registration is required, with payment due upon registration. The program is appropriate for ages 12 & up. $40.00 (members $30.00). Participants will meet at the Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary.

The workshop will take place outdoors, guests are recommended to dress appropriately for the weather, and wear comfortable shoes for light walking.

For registration, or for more information, contact Programs@DigsHistory.org or call 240-895-4980.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.

