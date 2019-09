Communities surrounding the NAS Patuxent River airfield are advised that nighttime helicopter testing events are scheduled to take place Sept. 17 through Sept. 18, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.