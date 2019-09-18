Annmarie Garden and The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Announce New Access Program for Low-Income Families

Two popular Southern Maryland attractions, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center and The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum have joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). Museums for All encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. Through Museums for All, those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free or reduced admission to more than 300 museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their SNAP EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer) card. Museums for All is part of the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center and The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum and Visitors Center’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

Annmarie Garden is offering free daily admission for up to four people per EBT card. “We’re thrilled to be participating in this important program,” said Stacy Hann-Ruff, Director of Annmarie Sculpture Garden, “We know that most people who participate in art and cultural activities would say that these activities enhance the quality of their lives. Oftentimes, for low income families, attending a museum is not in the budget. Now we are pleased to offer not only daily admission, but admission to special events, including our upcoming Artsfest ’19, to some who may otherwise not be able to enjoy them.”

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is offering reduced priced admission at $3 for adults, children under 18 are free, and includes up to four guests per EBT card. “By participating in Museums for All, the Pax Museum hopes to encourage an accessible, free-will learning environment, and provide a meaningful contribution to our community.” said Amy Davis, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Administrator.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 300 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing more than 40 states.

