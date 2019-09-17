Police Investigating Hit and Run that Killed 29-Year-Old Waldorf Man

September 17, 2019

On September 17 at 1:52 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Piney Church Road at Poston Drive in Waldorf for the report of a man lying on the side of the street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man was deceased and had apparently been struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was walking on Piney Church Road when he was struck by an unknown type car. The driver fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tiron Dante Buckner, 29, of Waldorf.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the CCSO at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the identity of the driver.


This entry was posted on September 17, 2019 at 12:18 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.