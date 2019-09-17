Sobriety Checkpoint to be Held in Charles County on Saturday, September 21

September 17, 2019

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Charles County.

Motorists are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol. There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. This effort is designed to educate the public and make our communities a safe place to live, work and visit.

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov.



