UPDATE: Sobriety Checkpoint in Charles County Yields Eleven DUI Arrests and Nine Drug Violations

9/23/2019: On Saturday, September 21, 2019, from Midnight to 3:00 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in conjunction with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on N/B Rt. 301 at Jefferson Farm Place, Waldorf, Charles County.

During the operation a total of 586 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and an additional 36 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations in the Waldorf area.

Eleven impaired drivers were removed from Charles County roads during the operation. Nine additional arrests were made for drug violations.

The deterrent of both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug related crashes. The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists, if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. The Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways safer for all travelers.

9/17/2019: The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Charles County.

Motorists are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol. There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. This effort is designed to educate the public and make our communities a safe place to live, work and visit.

