Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Hosting RetroFest on the Potomac and Book Signing by Local Author of Haunted Southern Maryland

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is pleased to host a book signing of Haunted Southern Maryland by local author David W. Thompson on Saturday, September 28, 2019, during RetroFest on the Potomac. Thompson’s latest book was recently released by History Press and is available at the Museum Stores at both St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. “We are excited to add this book signing to our Retro Fest event,” said Jayne Walsh, manager of the museum stores. “I am especially thrilled that the Piney Point Lighthouse was chosen to grace the cover of David’s new book, Haunted Southern Maryland.”

Southern Maryland is home to a vast number of legends and ghost stories, many of which are recounted in Thompson’s book. Brave readers will encounter otherworldly specters like the spirit of the famed “witch” Moll Dyer, the haunted history of Sotterley Plantation, and the tales of the ghosts that remained after the Civil War at Point Lookout. Thompson takes the reader on a spooky journey through Southern Maryland’s long, and oftentimes haunted, history.

This book signing is a welcome addition to an event that promises something for everyone who loves all-things “retro.” Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures, and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your, decade the public is invited to get their “Rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse.

Additionally, this great new event will feature lots of fun, including: live Rockabilly Music performed by the local band “The Wanderers;” vintage vendors selling nostalgic items from the 40s to the 70s; a special travel exhibit from the National Capital Radio and Television Museum in Bowie, MD; appearance by the Southern Maryland Pin-up for Paws; Hot Rod & Classic Cars on display from the St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club with a People’s Choice Award; food trucks & beer wagon (no outside food or drink will be allowed into the event); and much more.

The event, a fundraiser for the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, by visiting Facebook.com/1836Light, or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.

Sponsors of the event include the Sterling Insurance Agency, Guy Distributing and Wayne’s Signs. Special thanks to the following partners for their assistance with the event: The St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club, Country Memories, and the National Capital Radio and Television Museum. The fundraiser is hosted by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums.

The Friends is a 501 3(c) charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County. For more information, please visit www.Facebook.com/FriendsSCI

