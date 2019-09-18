The 17th Annual Riverside WineFest at Historic Sotterley to be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019

The 17th Annual WineFest at Historic Sotterley will be held October 5 and 6, 2019, opening noon daily. Discounted tickets are available at sotterley.org.

WineFest is a celebration of the best of Southern Maryland. WineFest at Sotterley will feature 18 wineries this year with 100+ wines to taste. Wines include red, white, dessert, fruit and bubbles. WineFest has a wine for every palate and all who enjoy a glass. Also available, delicious fare including Southern comfort, BBQ and Maryland crab cakes plus sweets and treats to pair with your favorite vino.

Additionally, the music line-up has been expanded this year to include Southern Maryland favorites: John Luskey Band, Trilogy, Philip Michael Parsons, Robbie Booth and Wes Ryce & the Vice. “This year patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The format of our 17th year of WineFest includes more room for guests to access wineries with most wineries having their own booths. Also, more space for gathering with friends and enjoying in the music has been added” said Nancy Easterling, Director of Sotterley.

For those who enjoy craft beer Sotterley is bringing back the Beer Cave. Draught beer will be available for purchase in pints and half-pints.

WineFest admission consists of a commemorative wine glass, unlimited samples, access to Sotterley grounds, gardens and free tours. The cost of a ticket is $30 at the gate Designated driver tickets are $20.00. Advanced tasting tickets are available at the discounted price of $25 through September 30th, 2019.

Riverside WineFest at Sotterley will be open from noon to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 5th and noon to 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 6th. The address of WineFest is 44300 Sotterley Lane, Hollywood, Maryland 20636.

For more information please contact (301) 373-2280 or visit sotterley.org

