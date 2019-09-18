No Injuries Reported After School Bus Hits Deer in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Park Hall Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle, a St. Mary’s County Public School Bus 583 on the shoulder of the roadway.

It is unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported and all fire department apparatus and personnel has returned to service.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

