Brenda Lee Johnson, 64, of Oraville, MD passed away on September 13, 2019 at the Burnett Hospice House located in Calvert County, MD surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 13, 1954, at Old Sibley Hospital in Washington D.C, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar Buckler and Helen Louise Buckler (Burroughs).

Brenda graduated from Chopticon High School in 1972. After high school she worked for the FBI in finger printing, which she was always incredibly proud of. Upon leaving the FBI she worked as a bank teller with various institutions , then with Walden Sierra Inc. as a secretary/intake coordinator before obtaining a job with the Charles County Health Department as a professional receptionist. She retired early in 2000 to care for her father who was terminally ill. Shortly thereafter she became disabled due to various health issues. Brenda was also a former member of the Mechanicville Moose Lodge and previously held the position as Treasurer. She also was a Sentinel with the Woman of the Moose #444.

Brenda had a contiguous smile and a heart of gold; she would do anything to help anyone that needed it. It was this giving and kind nature that led her to be so close with so many people over the years, especially with her family. She adored and loved all of them, often putting others first before her own self-interest. This was evident in the fact that Christmas was always her favorite time of year, because she enjoyed the idea of giving selflessly, and she never left anyone out. She cherished their company immensely. She also greatly enjoyed traveling together with them to the beaches of the Outer Banks, the mountains of Appalachia, and many other places. She had a passion for life that consisted of concerts/live music, antiquing, crafts, travel, and an abundance of outings, events, and memories shared amongst her family and friends. In her spare time she regularly read, watched the news, crocheted, decorated her house, and made ceramics. She also loved gardening and flowers, her favorite one being yellow carnations.

Family was everything to Brenda, always saying her greatest accomplishment was becoming a mother, she was so proud of her son and the young man he has grown into. She devoted much of her life to being there for him, her family and countless others. She loved when her family would get together for cookouts during the summer time, especially when crabs were available (her favorite), and most of all during the various celebrations of the holidays. She enjoyed Friday nights at her parents’ house playing horseshoes and cards, usually Pitch, with family and friends while watching the Grand Ole Opry; which she finally was able to attend a live taping, as well as see Graceland, she being a huge fan of Elvis. She loved music, especially classic rock and country; an absolute favorite past time was listening to her daddy play the guitar along with her brother Jimbo, husband Jimmy and eventually her son Joshua.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 38 years, James “Jimmy” Claude Johnson II; her son, Joshua Spencer Johnson; her sister, Joy Guy, her brothers James “Jimbo” Buckler (Cathy) and Duane Buckler; all of Mechanicsville, MD; her best friends Debbie Russell and Barbara Morgan; close friends Dorothy Miller and Eleni Langas; with many beloved nieces and nephews as well as innumerable extended family and friends. Brenda is predeceased by her parents, in addition to her brother in law Dennis “Buttons” Guy and dear friend Billy Farr.

Brenda’s family will receive friends for her Life Celebration’s Visitation on September 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm, being officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Chaplin Bill Miller. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be: Jamie Guy, Bradley Guy, Amanda “Mandy” Buckler, Scottie Buckler, Debbie Russell, and Brandon Buckler.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 in Brenda’s name.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall.