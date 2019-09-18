John “Jack” Alexander McPherson, 93, of Brandywine passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Jack was born on July 17, 1926 in Aquasco, MD to the late Charles Henry Adams and the late Emily Ruth Summers McPherson. Jack served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War constructing roadways and air strips. While in the Marines, he picked up his trade, barbering. Jack was a barber for more than 55 years, serving multiple generations of families in Southern Maryland. He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Baden. Jack was a kind but stern, simple and humble man. He enjoyed being at home, taking pride in his yard, flower beds, light farming and antiques. He treasured time with his family and friends and could be quite witty and a jokester.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Julia Carr McPherson; son-in-law, William Scott Jenkins; brothers Harry, Joseph (Joe), Kevin (Duck); sisters Evelyn Mitchell, Dorothy Moler, and Margaret Herbert. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Doremus M. Jenkins; grandson, William Tyler Jenkins (Randi); brother, Michael; sisters, Emily Mills, Nancy Howser, Julia (Judy) Edelen, Nora Maters and Rita Miller; and a number of nephews, nieces and other family members.

Jack’s Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden-Westwood Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613, with Reverends Christian Lehrer and Bruce McPherson officiating. Interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations may be made to: Baden VFD, 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613 or St. Paul’s Parish, 13500 Baden-Westwood Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613

