Edna “Leigh” Leona Alvey, 86

E. Leigh Alvey, 86, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 12, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Leigh was born on January 25, 1933 to the late Charles Thebaud Cullison and Mary Claudia Wood Cullison.

Leigh was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, born and raised in Ridge, MD. On March 21, 1958 she married her beloved husband, Clayton Edward Alvey, Jr. at First Baptist Church in Prince George’s County. Together they celebrated over 33 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in January 1990.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, MD. She was employed as a dedicated secretary with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education at Park Hall Elementary School for many years until her retirement. Leigh was a generous woman and enjoyed being an active member in her community. She enjoyed volunteering her time every day at the Loffler Senior Center and also helped with other organizations such as Meals on Wheels and Relay for Life. As a survivor of colon cancer, she loved to show her support through volunteering with the Cancer Survivor Support group and Relay for Life. She received numerous awards for her volunteer work, including Woman of the Year.

Most of all, Leigh enjoyed being surrounded by her family. She loved to spend quality time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren whenever she could.

Leigh is survived by her son, Lawrence Richard Alvey (Julie) of Great Mills, MD; her sister, Shirley Ann Skrabacz of Great Mills, MD; her granddaughters, Taryn Alvey Wallace (Michael) of Waldorf, MD and Lyssa Alvey of Prince Frederick, MD; her great-grandchildren: Tyson, Riley, Montana and Teagan; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Cullison; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brothers John Joseph Cullison and Charles Thebaud Cullison, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Jaroslaw Gamrot at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120 Baltimore, MD 21220.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.