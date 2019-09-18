Paul Wilfred Clements, 92, of Ridge, MD passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Stephen Bernard and Ruby Kendrick Clements.

Paul served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945 – 1946. He was an electrician before he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. As a member of the Seabees he was deployed to Guam to assist with the establishment of a base there. After his discharge from the service he worked again as an electrician for Archie Burgess Electric in Washington, D.C. and then for a short time with the Pullman Company in D.C. before becoming a Prince George’s County Police Officer in 1952. Paul retired as a Lieutenant from Prince George’s Count Police Department in 1974 after serving 22 years. After his retirement he was trained to be a T.V. repair technician, which he did prior to moving to St. Mary’s County in 1977. After moving to St. Mary’s County Paul worked at Point Lookout State Park where he established the first tackle shop. After a year at Pt. Lookout he became a school bus driver for a private contractor driving for the parochial schools in St. Mary’s County. He retired from bus driving after 17 years.

Paul was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, FOP Lodge 89 in Prince George’s County and of the P.G. County Retired Police Association.

Paul is survived by two children from a previous marriage to France M. Crawford (deceased), Kathleen Marie Evans of Greenville, NC and Rosemary Louise Knox of Ridge, MD. He is survived by another daughter Julie Marie Oakley (Bob) of Port Republic, MD, two sisters, Anne Bustillos (Luis) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Alice Baker of Laurel, MD and a brother, Albert Clements (Barbara) of Leonardtown, MD. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife of 46 years Laura Ridgeway Clements, his sisters, Esther Rita Davis (San Marcos, CA), Thelma Koelsch (Newnan, GA), his daughter, Paulette Eileen Barber (Minneapolis, MN) and a grandson, Luke Kendrick Barber (Warsaw, VA).

Family will receive friends for Paul’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, Maryland. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

