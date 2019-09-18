Jason Troy Medlin was born July 24, 1978 in Baltimore, Maryland. He resided in Southern Maryland. He was a Journeyman electrician employed at A&G Electric in Hollywood Maryland. Jason was a graduate of Thomas Stone High school.

He is survived by his Fiancé, Tiffany Mohler, Daughter, Cynthia Medlin, Mother, Chris Early Forbush, Father, Lonnie Medlin, Stepfather, Ken Forbush (pop) and Wife, Kathy Forbush, Grandmother, Catherine Conley, Aunt, Carla Clubb, Aunt, Dawn Edelen and family along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends. Jason went home to be with the lord on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the age of 41. He leaves to cherish his memories to all of his close family and friends. Jason had a captivating personality, a big laugh and a beautiful smile. He had a love for souped-up cars and diesel trucks. He enjoyed snap chatting silly pictures with his daughter Cynthia. He enjoyed weekends at the beach sunbathing with his fiancé. He had 3 kitties he adored. He was passionate about the gym. He loved good food and the company of family. Jason was a loving, caring affectionate man and adored spending time with his grand baby Kinley Grace Hornbeak. He expressed how much he loved sitting at home with his fiancé watching their favorite movie (The Notebook). He will be missed by many but his memory will carry on forever.

We will be having a Celebration of Life on Friday September 20, 2019 at 2pm at Hollywood Fire Department in the Huseman room, 24801 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Memorial contributions may be made on Jason Medlin’s behalf to Brinsfield Funeral home located at 22955 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. (301-475-5588) bfh@brinsfieldfuneral.com.