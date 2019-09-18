Peggy “Peg” Ann Taylor, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on September 15, 2019.

Peg was born on July 8, 1929 in Washington, D.C. to the late Alvah K. Randall and Anna. S. (Sanalitro) Randall.

Peg met her best friend and forever love, Aaron N. Taylor and they spent over fifty-five (55) years together before his passing in October 1999. Peg always knew she would be welcomed into her heavenly home by her beloved husband.

Peg began her career as a buyer at the Hecht Company before turning to her lifelong passion of family–three sons, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Peg found joy in knitting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, sewing, and quilting–leaving her family with numerous quilts to keep and pass on as family heirlooms for generations to come. She never missed a chance to go out to lunch with her friends in the “Chicken Club” and Scarlet Ladies, and was an active member of the Northern Senior Center’s Quilting Group, 5th District Homemakers, RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), AARP, and NARFE Chapter 969. To call Peg a community activist would be an understatement, she never left someone out in the cold or without a hot meal. Volunteerism was a calling she embraced and she found pleasure in knowing she made a difference.

If you were ever in need, Peg would be available with a friendly smile, loving hug, shoulder to cry on or just a hand to hold. She was the pillar of her family. She adored her three sons and was so proud of the men they became, reminding her of their late father. From daycare to Teen Club, she always had a heart for children. She enjoyed seeing them with their own families and felt great joy in the love they spread. As her family grew so did her generous heart and she lived to snuggle every grandchild and great-grandchild. Her family was her greatest accomplishment and Peg felt blessed beyond measure when she spent time with them.

Peg is survived by her sons, Robert R. (Janis) Taylor, of Murrells Inlet, SC, James E. (Darlene) Taylor of Mechanicsville, MD and David K. (Susan) Taylor of Charlotte Hall, MD, four (4) grandchildren, Bryan, Tracy, Alicia and Shelby, and seven (7) great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Trystan, Giuliana, Taryn, Isabella, Addison, and Aaron, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Kenneth R. Randall.

To know Peg was to know a kind, loving soul. She will be missed and memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family. After all, she is “just on another one of her trips.”

The family will receive friends for Peg’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be heard at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, by Dr. Wilson Morales from Encounter Christian Center, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Taylor, Ted Gardner, Carlos Ortega, Robbie Welch, Mark Pickeral and Ricky Hynson. Honorary pallbearers are Tracy Gardner, Alicia Ortega, Shelby Taylor and Kaitlyn Taylor.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.