Leonard Ambrose Knott, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 15, 2019 in Mechanicsville. Born on March 30, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph Ambrose Knott and Ada Catherine (Goldsboro) Knott.

Leonard worked as a diesel auto mechanic most of his adult life. He considered coming home with grease on his hands a sign of an honest days work. Leonard enjoyed being around the water, particularly the Bushwood Wharf area, throwing in a line to do a little fishing, tinkering around with old cars (Ford Galaxy 500) and spending time with his family.

Leonard is survived by his ex-wife, Dorothy Knott, children, James Boswell (Darlene), Bonnie Witlow (Trent), Clarence “Skip” Wilkinson (Holly) and Richard Wilkinson (Debbie); his siblings, Catherine Brown, Agnes McRay, Margaret “Sissy” Bridgett and Barbara Hickey; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Leonard is preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph and James Knott and Jenny Strand.

Family will receive friends for Leonard’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, September 22 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, Inc. 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD 20852.

