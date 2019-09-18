Joseph Richard O’Rourke, 71, of Huntingtown, MD passed on Sunday September 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of the late James and Ruth (Ford) O’Rourke. He was the beloved wife of Deborah L. (Sattin) O’Rourke. He was employed as a tank tester for the United States Navy for over 20 years retiring in 1993. He then became a instructor for Widmer Driving School from 2010 t0 2018. He was an avid reader, train collector, and Philadelphia Eagles fan. Along with his wife Deborah he is survived by a daughter Krystal O’Rourke, a sister, Maureen O’Rourke Podstepny, and two nieces, Natasha Podstepny and Alexandria Blystone. He was preceded in death by a daughter Jaime M. O’Rourke. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvert County Humane Society, 2210 Dalrymple Road, Sunderland, MD 20689 or humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org
- Home
- All News
- Traffic Cameras
- Law Enforcement
- Fire & Rescue
- Obituaries
- Weather
- Community
- Entertainment
- MORE