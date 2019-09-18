Melvin Wilfred Lange, 91

Melvin Wilfred Lange, age 91 of La Plata, Maryland, died September 17, 2019 at his residence.

Melvin was a member of Security Traders Association. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II where he received a Victory Medal. He was a member of National Christian Choir and coached the Woodlawn Baseball Little League. He was also a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Gettysburg College. He retired as Assistant Vice President at Signet Bank, Securities & Trust Department.

He was the son of Ernest O. Lange and Edna Rody Lange. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Ernest O. Lange.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Lange; his sons, Mark S. Lange (Betty) and Jeffrey M. Lange; his daughter, Beth Bosley; his step daughter, Trish Sams (James); his sister, Elvira Mount; and his grandsons, Danny Bosley, Ryan Lange, Brian Bosley, Tristan Sams, and Brandon Sams.

Visitation on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 officiated by Reverend Kevin Holder. Interment to follow at 2:30PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 with U.S. Navy Honors.

Memorial contributions in Melvin’s name are asked to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.